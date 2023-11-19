Menu

Crime

Dangerous person alert issued for Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted November 19, 2023 2:40 pm
The RCMP has issued a dangerous person alert for the Pineview Community in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. View image in full screen
The RCMP has issued a dangerous person alert for the Pineview Community in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.
The RCMP has issued a dangerous person alert for the Pineview Community in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

According to the alert, a man who was allegedly involved in a firearms-related incident was in the Pineview neighbourhood at around 9:53 a.m. with two guns.

Mounties later said in a news release that they were on scene at a residential complex at 99th Avenue and Highway 15 in Fort Saskatchewan.

Mounties described the man as 32 years old, heavy build, five feet six inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He is wearing dark clothing.

Trending Now

The RCMP also alleged the man is Trevor Chykerda, a Fort Saskatchewan resident.

Residents in the Pineview Community are asked to immediately shelter in place, stay inside and lock all doors and windows.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties also asked residents to not report police locations and to not approach the suspect.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

