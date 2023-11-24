Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the five stories we want to share:

‘Culture through entrepreneurship’: Beauty bootcamp highlights Indigenous innovation

Tribalure, an Indigenous-owned cosmetics company, recently won a competition that will have the brand partner with student chemists to develop a new skincare product.

Its co-founder Angie Sarsons is a member of Moose Cree First Nation and runs the business from her home in Windermere, B.C.

On the west coast, Ḵwiḵwa̱sut’inux̱w Ha̱xwa’mis declares a new protected area

Under its own laws, Ḵwiḵwa̱sut’inux̱w Ha̱xwa’mis First Nation has declared Hada (Bond Sound) and Kakweikan (Thompson Sound), on the west coast of British Columbia, an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area (IPCA).

The nation said the declaration confirms its management and stewardship of the area — Hada & Kakweikan is Nawalakw (supernatural and sacred) to the community.

In a release, it describes the area as crucial to nuya̱mbalis, or ancestral stories that tell the community’s core values and history.

An IPCA is lands and water that are stewarded by Indigenous people through their respective laws, governance and knowledge systems. Hada & Kakweikan’s IPCA covers over 40,000 hectares.

Drum Run Tour hits final leg in Vancouver, raising funds for BC Children’s Hospital

Lyle Povah is the man in front of the Drum Run Adventure Tour, where he runs between two B.C. communities while hauling his collection of 100 drums with him in a transport vehicle.

“Our goal is to build awareness, build community and raise funds for the BC Children’s Hospital — and in particular the child life department,” Povah told Global News. “One of the child life department’s goals is to help kids be kids at the hospital.”

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle visits Vancouver teen girl charity

Markle paid a visit to Justice for Girls, a non-profit organization that promotes social, economic and environmental justice, and calls for an end to violence, poverty and racism for teenage girls in Vancouver.

“We had an engaging and heartfelt conversation about justice and equality for teen girls living in poverty in Canada and around the world,” the charity said on social media.

Royal surprise at Vancouver Canucks game sets stage for 2025 Invictus Games

Vancouver Canucks fans were met with a royal surprise Monday night, with the unexpected appearance of Prince Harry for the game’s ceremonial puck-drop.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were in town for several days on a promotion and inspection tour in the lead-up to the Invictus Games, set for February 2025 in Vancouver and Whistler.

Harry is the founder and patron of the games, which see wounded, injured and sick veterans and active service members from around the world compete in a variety of sports.

