Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle visits Vancouver teen girl charity

After cheering on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Monday with her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle visited a local charity.

Markle paid a visit to Justice for Girls, a non-profit organization that promotes social, economic and environmental justice, and calls for an end to violence, poverty and racism for teenage girls in Vancouver.

“We had an engaging and heartfelt conversation about justice and equality for teen girls living in poverty in Canada and around the world,” the charity said on social media.

“A feminist advocate from a young age herself, the Duchess was keen to chat with two of our teen interns to discuss their personal struggles for justice. Her genuine and understanding approach left the girls feeling heard, supported, and inspired.”

Charity staff said the conversation was centred around the celebration of the resiliency of girls and the work that the organization has done, and future work that needs to be addressed to overcome barriers for young girls.

“We were thrilled to welcome Meghan back,” said Zoë Craig-Sparrows, Justice For Girls’ director.

“We talked about Justice for Girls work being done to support Indigenous girls, climate justice, violence against girls and girls’ access to education.”

It’s the second time Markle has visited the charity. She visited Justice for Girls and the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in 2020.

Prince Harry dropped the ceremonial puck on Monday at the Canucks game, 21 years after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II did.

