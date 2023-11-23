Reported extortion attempts prompt police warnings in Surrey, Abbotsford

Send this page to someone via email

Media releases issued a day apart are raising concerns about attempted extortion in Abbotsford and Surrey.

On Wednesday, Abbotsford police issued a release saying they had been notified of “multiple businesses receiving the same letter” demanding cash in exchange for “protection from future violence.”

The letter, police said, cited “recent reported events” in the city. Police did not specify what events were referenced, but did say they had not confirmed any connection between the incidents and the letters.



“Our preliminary investigation indicates that these letters may have been sent en masse to commercial businesses,” police said.

“The letter is generic in nature and does not specify the business recipient or indicate a method of payment, contact, or communication.”

On Thursday, Surrey RCMP issued a release of its own saying it had become aware of extortions targeting business owners throughout the Lower Mainland and urging anyone who had been a victim to come forward.

“If you are a business owner in Surrey and have received any threats either directly or indirectly, we strongly encourage you to call Surrey RCMP,” Surrey RCMP Cpl. Sarbjit Sangha said.



“It has come to our attention that some potential victims have spoken with local media and have not made police reports. In order for police to investigate these incidents, they must be reported.”

Both police forces urged anyone targeted by extortionists not to engage with them, not to send them any money and to contact police immediately.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225 or Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.