Free prescription contraception from the Manitoba government a win for one expert

Send this page to someone via email

For Manitoba’s new government, free prescription contraception has been a campaign promise leading into October’s provincial election.

At this week’s throne speech, the government reaffirmed that promise. Minister of Health Uzoma Asagwara also noted that the barrier for people in need of abortion, reproductive health care, and birth control would be removed.

It’s a move that Dr. Omolayo Famuyide, founder of the Layo Centre, fully supports.

“Having this barrier removed is not only a win for women’s health but a win for women being able to continue to thrive,” said Famuyide. According to her, birth control can range from $12 a month for a pill to more than $500 for an IUD.

As part of her daily tasks, Famuyide prescribes birth control and works to insert long-acting reversible contraception for those who need it. She noted that out-of-pocket costs for such services or products are a stressor for some.

Story continues below advertisement

“They will choose less effective methods of contraception because of cost,” said Famuyide.

To the doctor, the significance of birth control is such that it can also help women manage their medical conditions. This addresses what she said are symptoms ranging from heavy menstrual bleeding to painful periods and conditions like endometriosis or fibroids.

“We know that a lot of women even benefit from having birth control for cycle regulation conditions and polycystic ovarian syndrome,” she said.

The push for free contraception is similar to what British Columbia already has in place. One advocate, Teale Phelps Bondaroff, said more than 160,000 residents in B.C. took advantage of that program within the first six months.

Bondaroff, chair and cofounder of AccessBC, noted that the move has been a revenue-positive policy — citing a study from 2010, by Options for Sexual Health, which states that prescription contraception would save the government about $95 million a year.

If the province follows through on its promise, Manitoba would be the second province alongside B.C. to offer free prescription contraception.

In their speech on Tuesday, Asagwara said the promise would open the doors to accessing health care for those in need.

“Women and those folks who need access to abortion health care, birth control, (and) all aspects of reproductive health care are able to do so no matter where they live,” said Asagwara.

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global’s Teagan Rasche.