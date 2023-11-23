Lindsay, Ont., man faces charges in child luring investigation: police

See more sharing options

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces child luring and other charges following a police investigation this fall.

According to the Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Oct. 23 the service launched an investigation into alleged sexual offences involving a youth.

Police say the investigation led to the execution of a search warrant on Nov. 22.

A 41-year-0ld man from Lindsay was arrested and charged with two counts of child luring and one count each of invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference and sexual assault.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 28.