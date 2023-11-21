Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police online probe leads to child luring charges for Trent Lakes man

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 11:30 am
Click to play video: 'Kids and social media'
Kids and social media
As we near the start of school, an online safety expert says parents should not cave in to the demands of their young kids who are asking for a cellphone – Aug 23, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An online investigation by police in Peterborough, Ont., has led to the arrest of a man on child luring charges.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of their investigation, officers on Tuesday morning executed a search warrant at a residence in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, north of the city.

One person was taken into custody.

A 27-year-old man from Trent Lakes was arrested and charged with luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication and making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 years of age.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Tuesday.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. The project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kids and social media'
Kids and social media
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices