Peterborough police online probe leads to child luring charges for Trent Lakes man

An online investigation by police in Peterborough, Ont., has led to the arrest of a man on child luring charges.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, as part of their investigation, officers on Tuesday morning executed a search warrant at a residence in the Municipality of Trent Lakes, north of the city.

One person was taken into custody.

A 27-year-old man from Trent Lakes was arrested and charged with luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication and making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 years of age.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Tuesday.

The Peterborough Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet. The project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General.