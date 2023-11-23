New VPD contract would make officers the best paid in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Police Department is confirms it has reached a tentative collective agreement with the Vancouver Police Union.

If ratified, the deal will make VPD the top-paying police agency in the country.

“We have a tentative, yet-to-be ratified collective agreement negotiated with our union,” Deputy Chief Steve Rai told Global News.

“The contract was very well supported by our mayor, city council and our Vancouver Police Board.”

The two-year agreement includes increases of 4.5 percent each year, along with improved parental leave and mental health benefits.

“It’s always challenging and generally speaking we end up having to go to an arbitrator,” Vancouver Police Union President Ralph Kaisers said.

“So, it’s comforting and I’m optimistic that this tentative agreement is going to be ratified by our members.”

The settlement will cost taxpayers, but the department says it’s needed as it works to hire 60 more officers, which would bring the total number of new officers to 175.

“We’re all going after the same applicants so we’re very competitive in the industry trying to get young people to enter policing from different walks of life so this will make us very attractive,” Rai said.

Kaisers added the deal will help retain up to 23 young female members that were considering leaving the department for another option that had better maternity and parental benefits.

Voting on the tentative agreement begins Nov. 26.