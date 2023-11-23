BC Transit says real-time bus tracking upgrades in Kelowna now complete

Send this page to someone via email

Public transit in Kelowna is now more accessible and reliable, thanks to a technology upgrade.

According to BC Transit, upgrades to its NextRide system include vehicle location plus digital displays inside every bus that shows the current route, upcoming stops and service alerts.

Additionally, riders can now use either mobile devices or desktop services to see real-time location, its predicted arrival time and how full the bus is.

BC Transit says the upgrades also help manage real-time information and allow for quicker responses.

“The technology allows BC Transit to manage on-road incidents more effectively and to push out alerts more readily to customers in the case of detours, accidents or other events that may delay regular routing,” said BC Transit.

NextRide is part of BC Transit’s smart bus program, which introduces new technologies to improve customer experience while helping to grow ridership by making transit more accessible, safer, and enjoyable.

NextRide is currently available in 42 transit systems across the province, with plans to introduce it to all B.C. transit systems throughout 2024.