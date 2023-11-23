Teen banned from Guelph mall charged after fire alarm was pulled

Send this page to someone via email

A fire alarm got the attention of the Guelph Police Service.

Emergency crews were summoned to Stone Road Mall back on Nov. 13 about an alarm activation. It turned out to be a false alarm.

Investigators with Guelph police say security at the mall reviewed security footage and determined the alarm was pulled by a male teen in the mall’s parkade.

They say the teen was banned from the property. Security officials told police that the teen was ordered several times not to enter the mall.

Police arrested and charged a 13-year-old on Wednesday and he will be in a Guelph courtroom Jan. 10.