Canada

S&P/TSX composite higher in late Thursday morning trading, U.S. stock markets closed

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 11:48 am
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. GAC
TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading, helped higher by gains in the industrial, technology and financial stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 41.76 points at 20,155.72.

U.S. stock markets are closed for their Thanksgiving holiday.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.98 cents US compared with 72.87 cents US on Wednesday.

The January crude contract was down US$1.19 at US$75.91 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up two cents at US$3.05 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$1.60 at US$1,991.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up two cents at US$3.78 a pound.

