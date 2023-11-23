Peterborough police make pair of impaired driving arrests in west-end

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., made a pair of impaired driving arrests in separate incidents in the city’s west end on Tuesday.

In the first incident around 4:30 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a downed light pole in the area of Sir Sanford Fleming Drive and Brealey Drive in the west end. Officers were at the scene investigating when the suspect driver returned.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment.

A 35-year-old man from Ennismore, Ont., was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol and blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and one count of making an unsafe move.

His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days. He’ll appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 12.

Asleep at the wheel

Around 10:40 p.m., officers responded after a suspected impaired driver was spotted in a parking lot in the area of Fisher Drive and Crawford Drive. Officers learned the driver had been found slumped over the steering wheel and was being treated by paramedics.

Police noticed signs of impairment and found drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

A 33-year-old man from Dunsford, Ont., was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving (alcohol and drugs).

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Dec. 12.