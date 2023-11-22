Menu

Crime

Bomb squad deployed after reported Maple Ridge explosion

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 9:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Police investigate reported Maple Ridge explosion'
Police investigate reported Maple Ridge explosion
WATCH: Ridge Meadows RCMP is investigating after an explosion was reported in a home in Maple Ridge early Wednesday morning.
RCMP deployed a bomb squad to Maple Ridge, B.C., on Wednesday, following reports of an early morning explosion.

In a media release, police said they were called to reports of a “loud bang” at a home in the 12100 block of 228 Street just before 2 a.m.

Mounties evacuated the home, which they described as “well known to police,” and cordoned off a large area, blocking traffic in the neighbourhood.

The Ridge Meadows Serious Crimes Unit has taken conduct of the case, and got help from a K9 unit and the Explosives Disposal Unit which was called to investigate the possibility of an explosion.

Police said “several” people were detained. One person suffered minor injuries, but wasn’t treated in hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has video shot in the area at the time of the blast is asked to contact RCMP at 604-463-6251.

