Police looking for GMC pickup truck that may have been involved in Kitchener home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police have release an image of a suspect vehicle connected to a recent home invasion in Kitchener.

Three men in masks followed a person to their home near Florencedale Crescent and Tartan Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

They say the masked men flashed guns at their victim while threatening and assaulting them.

The men were asking for a specific item from their victim and police say investigators believe it was a targeted incident.

They have released an image of a truck that was in the area at the time, which is believed to be a 2014 to 2019 GMC Sierra quad cab pickup. Officers are looking to speak with the owner and driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle is being asked to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.