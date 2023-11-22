Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

KW Titans giving away tickets as part of food bank drive

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 4:24 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The KW Titans basketball team says it is giving away as many as 5,000 free youth tickets as part of the Five-City Food Bank Challenge.

The move will see those who donate non-perishable food or money to local food banks in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph and Stratford receive a free kids’ ticket to a game this season.

A player or coach from the team will be on site from 9 a.m. until noon helping to collect the donations.

The tickets, which are worth $27 a piece, can be redeemed at the Aud box office for any of the team’s regular-season home games.

The regular season tips off on Dec. 30 and will run through May 1, 2024.

Trending Now

In addition to the players and coaches, local politicians are expected to be stationed at the food banks to help with the drive.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s exciting to see five cities unite to fight hunger at a time when the need has never been greater,” KW Titans CEO David Schooley stated.

“The YMCA of Three Rivers is a unique and ideal partner, bringing together cities, food banks, families and the KW Titans.”

More on Sports
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices