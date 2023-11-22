Menu

Crime

Daylight Downtown Eastside stabbing leaves 34-year-old man dead

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 4:06 pm
Vancouver police are investigating a daylight stabbing in the Downtown Eastside that left a 34-year-old man dead. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are investigating a daylight stabbing in the Downtown Eastside that left a 34-year-old man dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police are looking for witnesses to a fatal stabbing in the Downtown Eastside on Tuesday.

Investigators say a bystander walking on the sidewalk found the 34-year-old victim bleeding on the ground around 3 p.m., and called 911.

“The victim was found lying in the middle of the busy sidewalk mid-block, on the south side of East Hastings, between Columbia and Carrall Streets,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a media release.

“This sidewalk is enclosed by a construction tunnel. We know there are witnesses who saw what happened and we are asking them to come forward.”

New surveillance video released on anniversary of East Vancouver homicide
By the time paramedics arrived, the victim was unresponsive, and he died in hospital, police said.

Police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

