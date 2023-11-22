Menu

Crime

Woman confined against her will, sexually assaulted at Markham apartment: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 2:38 pm
Markham resident Ravinder Kumar Shinh, 49, has been charged with sexual assault, assault, and forcible confinement. . View image in full screen
Markham resident Ravinder Kumar Shinh, 49, has been charged with sexual assault, assault, and forcible confinement. . Handout / York Regional Police
An arrest has been made after a woman was allegedly confined against her will and sexually assaulted at an apartment in Markham, police say, and investigators believe there may be more victims.

York Regional Police said a 45-year-old woman met a man online early this month and he invited her to his apartment, located in the area of Markham Road and Denison Street, north of Steeles Avenue East.

The woman is a recent arrival to Canada and did not speak English, having used a translation app to communicate with the man, police said.

Once the woman went to the man’s apartment, she was “confined against her will and sexually assaulted,” police said.

Police identified a suspect and on Tuesday, a search warrant was executed at his home.

“Investigators believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward and they are being urged to contact police as soon as possible,” police said.

Markham resident Ravinder Kumar Shinh, 49, has been charged with sexual assault, assault, and forcible confinement.

