Crime

Man wanted on multiple warrants fails to run from North Okanagan Mounties

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 1:48 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A man who was prohibited from driving was caught behind the wheel Tuesday, though it was his companion who was of greater interest to police.

Around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, a Mountie on patrol in Enderby stopped a vehicle for a driving infraction near the intersection of Fortune Road and Highway 97A.

“The man operating the vehicle was detained by the officer. Police checks confirmed he was prohibited from driving,” RCMP said in a press release. “Adding to this, the plates on the vehicle did not match and there was no valid insurance.”

While the driver was being dealt with, the passenger made a run for it, RCMP said.

It turned out there were multiple arrest warrants for the 51-year-old, and when he was “easily taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit” he was scheduled for a Wednesday court appearance.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a number of tickets under the Motor Vehicle Act and released from custody pending a court appearance at a later date.

