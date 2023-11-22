70% of apartments broken into in Waterloo were unlocked: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning to residents of Waterloo to lock their doors after a high number of the apartments that were broken into were not locked.

The service says that over the 12 months up to and including Nov. 16, there were 83 break-ins to apartments within the city.

According to police, 70 per cent of the time, thieves gained access through doors or windows that were unlocked.

They are asking area residents to remember to keep their doors and windows locked, even when they are at home and to also not put valuable items in common areas or in plain sight.

The service is also reminding residents of apartment buildings not to let strangers into the buildings.