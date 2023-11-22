Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

70% of apartments broken into in Waterloo were unlocked: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 11:07 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Waterloo Regional Police have issued a warning to residents of Waterloo to lock their doors after a high number of the apartments that were broken into were not locked.

The service says that over the 12 months up to and including Nov. 16, there were 83 break-ins to apartments within the city.

According to police, 70 per cent of the time, thieves gained access through doors or windows that were unlocked.

They are asking area residents to remember to keep their doors and windows locked, even when they are at home and to also not put valuable items in common areas or in plain sight.

Trending Now

The service is also reminding residents of apartment buildings not to let strangers into the buildings.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices