3 men charged after fentanyl, cocaine, Percocet pills seized in Richmond Hill bust

Three men are facing drug-related charges after York Regional Police say more than $20,000 worth of drugs were seized in Richmond Hill.

Police said on Nov. 16, the force’s guns, gangs and drug enforcement unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Osiris Drive, near Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive.

Investigators said officers seized 74 grams of fentanyl, 103 grams of cocaine, and 19 Percocet pills. The estimated street value of the drugs is estimated at around $22,000.

“In addition, officers seized more than 50 rounds of 9mm and .38 Special ammunition stored unsafely throughout the residence, along with almost $2,000 in Canadian currency,” police said.

Three men were charged after the bust. Two 45-year-old men and one 46-year-old man are each facing five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of careless storage of ammunition.

“We will continue to seize fentanyl and other deadly drugs in our region and charge those engaged in trafficking on our streets,” said York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween. “We will enforce the law while working with our community partners to address the issues surrounding this growing problem.”