Environment

Black bear attacks woman running on Salmon Arm, B.C. trail

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 9:05 pm
A large black bear with leaves in its mouth View image in full screen
File photo. A black bear eats by the side of a road in Whistler, B.C. on Oct. 26, 2023. Global News
Conservation officers are investigating after a black bear attacked a woman who was running on a trail in Salmon Arm, B.C., on Tuesday.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the woman was on a trail near 50 Avenue SW around 11 a.m., when the bear knocked her to the ground.

The bear then “bit and shook her” before disengaging and leaving the area, officials said.

The woman was taken to hospital and is being treated for what conservation officers described as minor injuries.

Conservation officers remained at the attack site for several hours, but did not see any bears.

The service said warning signs have been installed in the area, and officers have canvassed nearby homes.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

