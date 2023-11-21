Black bear attacks woman running on Salmon Arm, B.C. trail

Send this page to someone via email

Conservation officers are investigating after a black bear attacked a woman who was running on a trail in Salmon Arm, B.C., on Tuesday.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the woman was on a trail near 50 Avenue SW around 11 a.m., when the bear knocked her to the ground.

2:22 Whistler trick-or-treaters warned grizzly bear is back

The bear then “bit and shook her” before disengaging and leaving the area, officials said.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman was taken to hospital and is being treated for what conservation officers described as minor injuries.

Conservation officers remained at the attack site for several hours, but did not see any bears.

The service said warning signs have been installed in the area, and officers have canvassed nearby homes.