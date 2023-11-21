Menu

Crime

Kelowna Mounties ‘routinely providing first aid’ as part of daily policing

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 5:16 pm
Calls for police service in Kelowna’s Rutland area increase
WATCH: Residents in Kelowna's Rutland area say statistics released by Mounties confirm what they already know -- that police are responding to a lot more calls in the area than in years past. Crime is on the rise, and many believe it's because too many social services have been pushed into that one area of the city. As Klaudia Van Emmerik reports, many now report feeling unsafe in their own community – Nov 8, 2023
Police in Kelowna, B.C., are facing a widening array of demands, they say, though public safety remains a priority.

RCMP said on Monday they were called in to save a man downtown who was in medical distress.

“Employees of a local community outreach support centre were already performing life-saving measures on a man in medical distress when they flagged down the officers at the intersection of Coronation Avenue and St. Paul Street,” RCMP said.

“The assisting officers continued with chest compressions while simultaneously administering two doses of Narcan Nasal Spray believed to be necessary in helping this man recover.”

The effort resulted in the man breathing on his own and regaining consciousness. He was later transported to a local hospital for further assessment.

Crime rate in Kelowna still high

“Today, police officers respond to a wide scope of emergency situations including routinely providing first aid to individuals in medical distress,” Const. Mike Della Paolera.

“This event continues to demonstrate the RCMP’s commitment to public safety and the necessary partnership with all of our emergency personnel and community partners.”

In a recent crime report, Supt. Kara Triance told Kelowna city council there was also some good news when it came to police efforts.

Overall there’s been a notable decrease in crime since the summer of 2023. Business break-ins across Kelowna are down 44 per cent so far this year compared to the first three quarters of 2022. Calls for service specifically in downtown Kelowna are down 22 per cent.

Theft under $5,000 is down 20 per cent, with bike thefts comprising approximately 24 per cent of these files.  Shoplifting is an issue Triance said is being taken very seriously.

While many areas of crime have been reduced in the greater Kelowna area, there’s also been a shift about where crimes are happening.

Triance said Rutland has seen a 27-per cent increase in crime reports between August of 2022 and August of this year and policing has changed to reflect that.

