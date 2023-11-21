Menu

Crime

‘Extensive investigation’ into 2022 Mississauga kidnapping leads to arrests: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 4:30 pm
Police say a shotgun was found at a home in Brantford. View image in full screen
Police say a shotgun was found at a home in Brantford. Handout / Peel Regional Police
An “extensive investigation” into a kidnapping in Mississauga in which the victim was taken to a warehouse and assaulted has led to the arrests of two men from Brantford, police say.

Peel Regional Police said the incident happened on Aug. 23, 2022 when the victim was driving in the area of Dixie Road and Dundas Street and was intentionally rear-ended.

Police said when the victim tried to exchange information, one of the suspects brandished a gun.

The victim was then forced into the suspect vehicle and taken to a warehouse in the Ridgeway Drive and Eglinton Avenue area in west Mississauga, where he was assaulted, police said.

The victim made his way to a police station to report the incident and got medical attention at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

“The 11 Division Criminal Investigations Bureau initiated an extensive investigation into the details surrounding the kidnapping,” police said.

Trending Now

On Nov. 5, a 24-year-old Brantford man was arrested and charged with kidnapping with a firearm to hold for ransom and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police said during the arrest, a 12-gauge shotgun was found at a home in Brantford and as a result, a second man was identified and charged.

A 32-year-old Brantford man has been charged with careless storage of a firearm and knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police said the incident is believed to have been isolated and there is no risk to public safety.

