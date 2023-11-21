Peachland, B.C. hub project shelved as funding initiative falls short

Plans for a building that would house several Peachland, B.C., community services and non-profit groups have been shelved for the time being, after a fundraiser fell short.

The Peachland Hub Society announced that, at the Nov. 6 meeting of their organizational committee, the decision was made to transition the organization from one dedicated to the construction of the full Hub Project to a collective supporting the smaller projects of member groups.

Rick Ingram, director of the Peachland Wellness Centre, which was slated to be a future tenant of the hub, said that the $500,000 needed to get shovels in the ground by the winter so they could access federal Green and Inclusive Community Buildings grant money never materialized, meaning they missed the milestone required to make the strict construction deadline of the fund.

Without significant support from the provincial government, foundations, and high net-worth individuals, Ingram said the plan the plan to construct the new hub building on the site of the 50+ Activity Centre and the new Food Bank between it and the highway has to wind down.

Now, Ingram said the focus is on finding a spot for the Peachland food bank and wellness center to find a permanent home. They were displaced when a plan for seniors housing came together and they’re currently at 4th Street Place temporarily, and recently suffered a break-in that further set them back.

“We’re looking to see what the best solution for (the) wellness centre and food bank may be,” Ingram said. “It may well be separate buildings or in the future a chance to revitalize the hub project as we envisioned it could happen.”

The Hub project’s biggest space users would have been the Peachland and District Retirement Society, which runs the PDRS, the current 50+ Activity Centre, the Peachland Wellness Centre and the Peachland Food Bank.

The other participants include Peachland Community Connects, BEEPS, the Peachland Chamber of Commerce, Peachland Lions Club, Rotary Club of Peachland, and the Peachland Ambassadors.