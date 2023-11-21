SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Second phase of Rogers Centre renovations underway

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2023 12:12 pm
TORONTO – Rogers Centre is unrecognizable after extensive renovations began on the downtown Toronto ballpark last month.

The Toronto Blue Jays released photos of the demolition of most of the stadium’s lower bowl today.

Photos and video show that the field and all the seats on the 100 level have been torn out.

The Major League Baseball team says that 29.5 million pounds of materials were removed from the stadium Oct. 13 to 26.

Formwork for the new build began and the first new concrete was poured on the same day demolition was completed.

The team says that the second phase of the Rogers Centre’s renovations will be complete for the home opener on April 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

