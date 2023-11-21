Ontario elementary teachers reach contract deal

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s education minister says public elementary teachers in the province have reached a tentative contract deal with the government.

Stephen Lecce says it means stability in schools.

Members of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario had previously voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike, with union leadership saying it would help to put pressure on the government to reach a deal at the bargaining table.

The government is still in bargaining with the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, whose members also voted in favour of a strike, and with the union representing teachers in the French public system.

Meanwhile, public high school teachers have gone to binding arbitration with the government in order to get a new contract, eliminating the possibility of a strike.

Lecce says he is urging the remaining teachers’ unions to sign an agreement.