Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprise fans at Vancouver Canucks Game

By Darya Zargar Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 12:49 am
Prince Harry takes the ice in Vancouver!

The Duke of Sussex dropped the puck for a ceremonial face-off ahead of the Vancouver Canucks game against the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

Harry, his wife Meghan Markle, and other members of the Invictus Games Foundation are in B.C. ahead of the 2025 Invictus Games, which will be held in Vancouver and Whistler. This would make it the first-ever winter edition in Invictus Games history, taking place Feb. 8 to Feb. 16.

Harry’s moment on the ice comes 21 years after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, made her own ceremonial puck drop at a Canucks – Sharks game. The late monarch visited Vancouver as part of her 11-day tour across Canada to celebrate her Golden Jubilee.

The Vancouver Canucks won Monday night’s game 3 -1.

