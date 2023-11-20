Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man guilty in Thorsby gas-and-dash death to have conditions when released from prison

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2023 6:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Man receives 7-year sentence for deadly Thorsby gas and dash'
Man receives 7-year sentence for deadly Thorsby gas and dash
Mitchell Robert Sydlowski, 29, has received a seven-year sentence for his role in a deadly gas and dash in Thorsby in October 2017, that left Fas Gas Station owner Ki Yun Jo dead – Sep 18, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the gas-and-dash death of an Alberta gas station owner has had conditions imposed by the parole board before his pending release from prison.

Mitchell Robert Sydlowski, who is 32, was sentenced in September 2020 to three years, 10 months and two days in prison after receiving credit for the time he served in pretrial custody.

Documents released by the Parole Board of Canada from a review on Nov. 1 show Sydlowski is set for statutory release, which is legally required after an offender serves two-thirds of their sentence.

Click to play video: 'Family of Thorsby fatal gas-and-dash speaks'
Family of Thorsby fatal gas-and-dash speaks

He is to serve what’s left of his sentence under supervision in the community, but the board has imposed several conditions — including that he not consume alcohol or drugs, not drive and not have contact with the victim’s family.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

An agreed statement of facts during his sentencing said that 54-year-old Ki Yun Jo was killed when Sydlowski sped off in a stolen cube van without paying for $198 of fuel.

It happened outside Jo’s Fas Gas station in Thorsby, about 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, in October 2017.

Click to play video: 'Son of Alberta gas station owner killed in gas-and-dash speaks at vigil in Thorsby'
Son of Alberta gas station owner killed in gas-and-dash speaks at vigil in Thorsby
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices