Man guilty in Thorsby gas-and-dash death to have conditions when released from prison

A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the gas-and-dash death of an Alberta gas station owner has had conditions imposed by the parole board before his pending release from prison.

Mitchell Robert Sydlowski, who is 32, was sentenced in September 2020 to three years, 10 months and two days in prison after receiving credit for the time he served in pretrial custody.

Documents released by the Parole Board of Canada from a review on Nov. 1 show Sydlowski is set for statutory release, which is legally required after an offender serves two-thirds of their sentence.

He is to serve what’s left of his sentence under supervision in the community, but the board has imposed several conditions — including that he not consume alcohol or drugs, not drive and not have contact with the victim’s family.

An agreed statement of facts during his sentencing said that 54-year-old Ki Yun Jo was killed when Sydlowski sped off in a stolen cube van without paying for $198 of fuel.

It happened outside Jo’s Fas Gas station in Thorsby, about 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton, in October 2017.