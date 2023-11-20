3 teen girls charged after allegedly assaulting police officer at Brampton school

Send this page to someone via email

Three teen girls have been arrested and charged after a Peel Regional Police officer was allegedly assaulted at a Brampton high school earlier this month.

On Thursday, Nov. 9 just before 10 a.m., Peel police were called to Cardinal Leger Secondary School, located near Main and Queen streets, after receiving a report of an officer being assaulted by students.

When police arrived on the scene, they learned that a 22 Division youth investigator officer was present at the school to investigate a matter at the request of the principal.

Police said while the youth investigator officer was speaking with the principal, a fight broke out in the cafeteria.

The officer then identified herself as a member of Peel Regional Police and attempted to assist in breaking up the fight, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

However, it is alleged that several students struck the officer “multiple times”.

Officers identified three students they believed were involved in the incident and they were taken into custody.

According to police, two 15-year-old females from Brampton have been charged with assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm.

A 17-year-old female from Brampton was also charged with assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm and obstructing a peace officer.

Police said they will all attend court at a later date.

York Regional Police said the identities of the suspects charged aren’t being released as they are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said this remains an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call investigators.