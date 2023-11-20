Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested in high-risk takedown, firearms seized in Port Hope, Ont.: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 5:58 pm
Firearms seized following a high-risk takedown of a vehicle in Port Hope, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2023. View image in full screen
Firearms seized following a high-risk takedown of a vehicle in Port Hope, Ont., on Nov. 19, 2023. Port Hope Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces weapons charges following an incident in Port Hope, Ont., which saw police conduct a high-risk takedown on Sunday morning.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, just before 11:30 am., officers responded to a Talbot Street address following a report a man was seen “acting erratically” in the street, waving a gun in the air.

Police say the suspect then entered a vehicle and appeared to fall asleep.

“This same vehicle was also reported to police earlier in the morning for erratic driving,” police said.

Police requested Northumberland OPP and Cobourg Police Service as backup as they approached the vehicle. The man was arrested without incident.

Police say officers located and seized an automatic BB gun and an air rifle.

Story continues below advertisement

A 35-year-old man from Lindsay was charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, initiation firearm — use while committing an offence and common nuisance — endangering life.

Police learned the suspect was also wanted by Northumberland OPP for two counts of impaired driving.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Child used fake gun in threat towards elementary school: RCMP'
Child used fake gun in threat towards elementary school: RCMP
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices