1 arrested in high-risk takedown, firearms seized in Port Hope, Ont.: police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces weapons charges following an incident in Port Hope, Ont., which saw police conduct a high-risk takedown on Sunday morning.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, just before 11:30 am., officers responded to a Talbot Street address following a report a man was seen “acting erratically” in the street, waving a gun in the air.

Police say the suspect then entered a vehicle and appeared to fall asleep.

“This same vehicle was also reported to police earlier in the morning for erratic driving,” police said.

Police requested Northumberland OPP and Cobourg Police Service as backup as they approached the vehicle. The man was arrested without incident.

Police say officers located and seized an automatic BB gun and an air rifle.

Story continues below advertisement

A 35-year-old man from Lindsay was charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, initiation firearm — use while committing an offence and common nuisance — endangering life.

Police learned the suspect was also wanted by Northumberland OPP for two counts of impaired driving.

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Monday.