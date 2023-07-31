Menu

Crime

Man arrested after Port Hope police officer injured by ricochet bullet

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 31, 2023 1:36 pm
Northumberland OPP have arrested a suspect who reportedly fled from police in Port Hope, Ont., on Sunday after an officer fired at the vehicle. View image in full screen
Northumberland OPP have arrested a suspect who reportedly fled from police in Port Hope, Ont., on Sunday after an officer fired at the vehicle. Global News
A Cobourg, Ont., man faces multiple charges in connection with Sunday’s police shooting incident that left a Port Hope officer injured.

Northumberland OPP say officers were called to assist the Port Hope Police Service regarding a reported stolen vehicle.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has taken over the investigation, revealing a Port Hope Police Service officer was injured by a ricochet when an officer fired a gun at the pickup truck with a driver inside found at a McDonald’s restaurant parking lot.

READ MOREPort Hope police officer shoots at stolen vehicle, is struck by ricochet, SIU says

The vehicle fled the scene and a search continued for the suspect including north in the Lindsay area where police said the vehicle had been involved in “several pursuits with other police agencies” earlier in the week.

OPP say around 5:30 a.m. Monday, officers found the man and vehicle, reportedly in the Grafton area, east of Cobourg.

 

Police were looking for this pickup truck following the incident at the McDonald’s restaurant in Port Hope on July 30. View image in full screen
Police were looking for this pickup truck following the incident at the McDonald’s restaurant in Port Hope on July 30. Port Hope Police Service

In relation to the Port Hope incident, Jordan Denny, 30, of Cobourg, was charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and one count each of flight from police and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Trending Now

He was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Cobourg.

OPP say that because the SIU has invoked its mandate — due to an officer discharging a firearm — no further details can be provided.

On Sunday night, the Port Hope Police Service said the injured officer was in stable condition and had been released from Northumberland Hills Hospital.

