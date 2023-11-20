Officers assaulted, sprayed with gasoline during arrest on Long Plain First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP says officers from the Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) were assaulted with gasoline during an arrest on Saturday afternoon.

Police say members from the service went to the 90 Block of Keesh Drive in Long Plain First Nation after they received information regarding an individual who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

When officers arrived, the suspect immediately ran away. Officers caught up with him a short distance away and the suspect attempted to disarm an MFNPS officer of his electronic control device (ECD). The RCMP was called for assistance and came immediately.

While trying to arrest the suspect, and throughout the whole incident, police say members of the suspect’s family physically assaulted officers, obstructed justice, and tried to assist the suspect in escaping custody.

One relative repeatedly struck MFNPS officers with a jerry can filled with gasoline, police allege, which doused officers with gas.

Story continues below advertisement

With the assistance of the RCMP, the suspect and all the relatives were eventually arrested at the scene.

As a result, two RCMP officers and two MFNPS officers sustained injuries. All of the injured officers were taken to hospital and treated for their injuries.

Police arrested five people, including two adults and three teens aged 13 to 14.