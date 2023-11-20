Suspect apprehended after Thompson robbery: Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP say they have apprehended a suspect using a taser after a robbery in Thompson, Man., on Monday.
At 7:45 p.m. police went to a business on Mystery Lake Road after reports of a robbery.
Police say a man entered the business, stole several items, and when he was confronted by security he pulled out a screwdriver and threatened the employees. He then fled the scene.
A description was obtained and officers on patrol found the man outside another business nearby.
Police say the offer told the suspect he was under arrest and to stop but he refused to comply and kept walking.
The officer saw a screwdriver sticking out of his sleeve and continued to command him to stop, which he ignored, at which point the officer used a taser, and the man was taken into custody.
A 24-year-old man from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and robbery.
