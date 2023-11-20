Menu

Crime

Police seek man accused of assault, pointing gun at Vancouver SkyTrain station

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 3:57 pm
Vancouver police are looking for this man, who is accused of pulling a gun on a group of people at a SkyTrain station in August. View image in full screen
Vancouver police are looking for this man, who is accused of pulling a gun on a group of people at a SkyTrain station in August. Vancouver police
Vancouver police have released photos of a man accused of assaulting a woman and pointing a gun at a group of people at a SkyTrain station this summer.

Police said the incident happened around 5:40 p.m. on Aug. 24.

According to police, a man and woman boarded a train at Stadium station and got off at Main Street/Science World station, where “there was a physical altercation between the two.”

Triple-stabbing suspects’ photos released by Vancouver police

When a group of men tried to intervene, the man pulled a gun and pointed at them, police said.

A bystander phoned 911, but no one who was involved has come forward.

“Although our officers responded immediately, everyone involved had left the area. We conducted an extensive search, but were not able to locate the suspect or victims,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a media release.

“Our follow-up investigation determined the same suspect had threatened another man who attempted to intervene in the on-going assault on ground level of the station.”

Investigators obtained security video from the station, and have released photos of the suspect who is described as being in his 30s.

Police said the man is between five-feet-five-inches and five-feet-eight-inches tall with a medium build, short brown hair and a tattoo covering his right arm.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing black sunglasses, a ring on his right middle finger, a white t-shirt, baggy jeans, black runners with a white soles and was carrying a beige backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-4022.

