Calgary teen faces long road to recovery after being struck by 2 vehicles

A Calgary teen suffered life-altering injuries after he was run over by two vehicles while crossing Memorial Drive last week.

Allan McCauley’s parents describe the 16-year-old as a kid with a big heart who is always willing to help others.

“He would give you his shirt off his back,” said Allan’s mom Candace Napesis. “He would give you his last two dollars in his pocket.”

Allan, like many teens, loves to skateboard. Now, with a shattered pelvis and extensive internal injuries, he can’t even walk.

“We are hoping he’s going to be able to recover and walk. Right now it’s going to be baby steps going from a bed to a wheelchair,” said Allan’s step-dad George Wellman.

Allan was struck by two vehicles Friday morning as he was crossing Memorial Drive near the intersection with Marlborough Way Northeast/39th Street Southeast, at a spot close to Marlborough Mall.

Police say he was not crossing at the intersection.

“How he survived I have no idea. It’s a miracle,” said Wellman.

View image in full screen Allan McCauley, 16, recovers at the Foothills Medical Centre after being struck by two vehicles along Memorial Drive on Nov. 17. Supplied

His parents drove by the scene as their injured son was being prepared to be taken by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre.

“We had no idea. We sent him off to school and he ended up on Memorial Drive,” Wellman said. “There were lots of people around, not only a dangerous situation for him, but it was creating a danger for everybody heading westbound on Memorial Drive.

“So we did our due diligence and I pulled over and let some more people go by just to see if we needed to help and there was a lot of amazing people so we waited to make sure the ambulance was there and we continued to go to work.”

Wellman wants to thank the driver of a black pickup truck who pulled over to provide first aid and help block traffic.

“He pulled over on the side of the road and got out. He had a first aid kit and ran over and he started to help him. He got the other person in his truck to block and he saved his life,” Wellman said.

An online fundraiser, Allan new beginnings on the road to recovery, has been set up for the family as they take time off from work to care for Allan.

Wellman said the family of six has been living in an RV and staying with relatives while looking for an affordable place to rent.

“We are trying actively to find a new rental right now but with the prices and the bidding wars it’s difficult,” explained Wellman.

Allan’s parent says it’s been hard seeing their boy in his current condition. They are cautioning both pedestrians and drivers to watch out for each other.

“Slow down please don’t rush,” said Wellman. “We are all in a rush. We are all out there just trying to make a living and get by.”

Police say the drivers of both vehicles involved remained at the scene. The investigation continues but, as of Monday afternoon, no charges have been laid.