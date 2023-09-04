Menu

Crime

Driver in custody after pedestrian killed in hit and run in Calgary

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted September 4, 2023 10:28 am
Calgary police said officers were called to a hit and run at 16th Avenue by 45th Street, just after midnight on Monday. View image in full screen
Calgary police said officers were called to a hit and run at 16th Avenue by 45th Street, just after midnight on Monday. Global News
One person is dead after a hit and run early Monday in Calgary.

Police said officers were called to 16th Avenue by 45th Street, just after midnight on Monday.

A pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The vehicle fled the scene, police said.

Police said they found the suspect vehicle within 10 blocks of the scene with the help of a witness who had seen the vehicle leave.

The male driver of the black truck has been taken into custody and police said he will likely be charges.

Police said 16th Avenue, between 43rd and 45th streets, would likely be closed until at least 8 a.m. Monday as they continue their investigation.

