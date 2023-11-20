Alberta RCMP look for vehicle in connection with Ponoka homicide

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP said Monday that they’re treating the death of a man found in his home in Ponoka, Alta., on Nov. 10 as a homicide.

RCMP found the man dead in his home on 57th Avenue.

An autopsy confirmed it was Derek Westling, 37.

“RCMP are treating the death as a homicide,” a Monday news release said.

“There is no information to suggest there is a risk to the general public at this time.”

Investigators are asking the public for help finding and identifying a vehicle seen in the area at the time Westling is believed to have been killed.

View image in full screen RCMP are looking for this vehicle in connection with a Nov. 10, 2023 homicide in Ponoka, Alta. Courtesy: RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472 or your local police.

