The Alberta Major Crime Unit has taken over a homicide investigation in Ponoka.

On Friday, Nov. 10, RCMP were called to a home on 57 Street where they found a deceased man; the death was deemed a homicide.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

RCMP ask anyone with information on this crime to contact Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472, or Crime Stoppers online at www.P3Tips.com.