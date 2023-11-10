Alberta RCMP say body found at scene of residential fire in Whitecourt

Send this page to someone via email

One person was found dead after a fire broke out at a home in Whitecourt, Alta., on Thursday, according to the RCMP.

In a news release, police said officers were told about a fire in the area of Wellwood Drive at about 4:15 p.m.

“Upon arrival, two residents of the home had been evacuated with a 10-year-old male unaccounted for,” the RCMP said on Friday.

“The Whitecourt Fire Department extinguished the fire, and upon further investigation, a deceased person was located inside.”

Police have not said if they believe that the body found was that of the boy who remains unaccounted for. They said they are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

“RCMP will be working closely with fire investigators,” police said. “RCMP send their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”