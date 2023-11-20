Menu

Crime

Pair of fires set in south end of Guelph: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 20, 2023 10:14 am
Police say the accused is currently on bail after being charged in connection with a pair of garbage bins set on fire in the downtown in June. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Police say a Guelph woman on bail is facing more charges in connection with a pair of fires in the city’s south end over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, police said they were called to the area of Farley and Beaver Meadow Drives.

A resident reportedly saw two fires along a walking path approximately five metres from nearby houses.

Dry leaves and garbage had been set ablaze.

A woman fled once firefighters arrived, however, she was found and arrested a short time later.

She is also on bail after being accused of setting two garbage bins on fire in the downtown this past June.

A 44-year-old has been held for a bail hearing on Monday.

