Pair of fires set in south end of Guelph: police

Police say a Guelph woman on bail is facing more charges in connection with a pair of fires in the city’s south end over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, police said they were called to the area of Farley and Beaver Meadow Drives.

A resident reportedly saw two fires along a walking path approximately five metres from nearby houses.

Dry leaves and garbage had been set ablaze.

A woman fled once firefighters arrived, however, she was found and arrested a short time later.

She is also on bail after being accused of setting two garbage bins on fire in the downtown this past June.

A 44-year-old has been held for a bail hearing on Monday.