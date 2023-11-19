Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating suspicious death in Dawson Creek, B.C.

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted November 19, 2023 1:04 pm
Dawson Creek RCMP were called to a home in the 600 block of 106th Avenue on Thursday after receiving a report of a suspicious death. View image in full screen
Dawson Creek RCMP were called to a home in the 600 block of 106th Avenue on Thursday after receiving a report of a suspicious death. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP in Dawson Creek, B.C. are asking the public to come forward if they have any information related to the suspicious death of an Indigenous man earlier this week.

RCMP were called to a home in the 600 block of 106th Avenue on Thursday after receiving a report of a suspicious death.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old Indigenous male dead inside the residence.

Click to play video: 'Surrey mayor, business leaders speak out against province’s latest move in police transition battle'
Surrey mayor, business leaders speak out against province’s latest move in police transition battle
Trending Now

“The investigation is in its early stages and deemed a homicide,” said Cpl. James Grandy, spokesperson for the BC RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

The North District Major Crime Unit will take charge of the investigation.

Anyone who has any information or noticed suspicious activity near the location is urged to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP.

More on Crime

Sponsored content

AdChoices