RCMP investigating suspicious death in Dawson Creek, B.C.

RCMP in Dawson Creek, B.C. are asking the public to come forward if they have any information related to the suspicious death of an Indigenous man earlier this week.

RCMP were called to a home in the 600 block of 106th Avenue on Thursday after receiving a report of a suspicious death.

When officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old Indigenous male dead inside the residence.

“The investigation is in its early stages and deemed a homicide,” said Cpl. James Grandy, spokesperson for the BC RCMP.

The North District Major Crime Unit will take charge of the investigation.

Anyone who has any information or noticed suspicious activity near the location is urged to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP.