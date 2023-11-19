Menu

Canada

Train carrying freight derails in North Delta, B.C., no injuries reported

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 19, 2023 1:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Train derails in North Delta early Sunday morning'
Train derails in North Delta early Sunday morning
The derailment happened on the side of Highway 91, just south of 64 Ave. near the truck stop, around 2:30 a.m.
Several train cars went off the rails in North Delta, B.C., early Sunday morning BSNF Railway says.

No one was injured and the company says there is no ongoing risk to the public.

The derailment, involving two locomotives and five cars carrying “freight of all kinds,” happened around 2:30 a.m. on the side of Highway 91, just south of 64 Ave. Emergency crews are on the scene.

A Global News helicopter flew over the area and returned with images of several cars straddling the tracks.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

