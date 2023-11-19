Train carrying freight derails in North Delta, B.C., no injuries reported

Send this page to someone via email

Several train cars went off the rails in North Delta, B.C., early Sunday morning BSNF Railway says.

No one was injured and the company says there is no ongoing risk to the public.

The derailment, involving two locomotives and five cars carrying “freight of all kinds,” happened around 2:30 a.m. on the side of Highway 91, just south of 64 Ave. Emergency crews are on the scene.

A Global News helicopter flew over the area and returned with images of several cars straddling the tracks.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.