Pedestrian hit by car, hospitalized with serious injuries: Regina police

A man suffered serious and life-threatening injuries after he was apparently struck by a vehicle Saturday evening, Regina Police Service says.

Officers responded to a report of the incident at 9 p.m. near 9th Avenue and Albert Street.

“When police arrived on scene, they found a male in his thirties who appeared to have (been) struck by a vehicle,” police said in a media release.

“The male was transported to the hospital by EMS where he remains with serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene.”

Police closed the street to traffic while members from the Forensic Identification Unit and Traffic Collision Investigators worked to preserve potential evidence.

The scene has since been cleared, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.