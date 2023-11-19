Menu

Crime

Pedestrian hit by car, hospitalized with serious injuries: Regina police

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted November 19, 2023 10:19 am
Police Lights View image in full screen
Regina police are investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Saturday evening that left one man with injuries described as serious and life-threatening. File / Getty
A man suffered serious and life-threatening injuries after he was apparently struck by a vehicle Saturday evening, Regina Police Service says.

Officers responded to a report of the incident at 9 p.m. near 9th Avenue and Albert Street.

“When police arrived on scene, they found a male in his thirties who appeared to have (been) struck by a vehicle,” police said in a media release.

“The male was transported to the hospital by EMS where he remains with serious, life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene.”

Police closed the street to traffic while members from the Forensic Identification Unit and Traffic Collision Investigators worked to preserve potential evidence.

The scene has since been cleared, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

