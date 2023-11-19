Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

More Canadians are on the list to leave Gaza Sunday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2023 8:16 am
Click to play video: 'Calgary man returns home after being trapped in Gaza'
Calgary man returns home after being trapped in Gaza
While the conflict in the Middle East continues, a Calgary man is back home safe after being trapped in Gaza. As Jayme Doll reports, he’s back home but not before losing family members.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new batch of people with ties to Canada desperate to flee escalating violence in the Gaza Strip has been approved to leave the besieged territory as of Sunday.

The names of 135 Canadians are now on a list of foreign passport holders cleared to cross into Egypt via the Rafah land crossing. That list is updated daily by Gaza’s General Authority for Crossings and Borders.

A notice shared on the authority’s Facebook page tells those cleared for travel to arrive at the border by 7 a.m. local time.

The most recent update from Global Affairs Canada, provided on Friday, said 376 Canadians, permanent residents and their relatives have been able to leave the Palestinian territory through the Rafah crossing.

Trending Now

The current conflict began on Oct. 7 when Hamas militants killed an estimated 1,200 Israelis in brutal surprise attacks, taking another 240 people hostage.

Story continues below advertisement

Israel declared war on Hamas, began an airstrike campaign and cut off food, fuel, water and supplies to Gaza, which is home to 2.3 million Palestinians. The territory’s Hamas-run health ministry says more than 11,500 people have been killed so far, two-thirds of them women and children, and another 2,700 people are reported missing.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices