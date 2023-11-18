Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

U of A fires director of Sexual Assault Centre for signing letter questioning attacks on Israeli women

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted November 18, 2023 8:10 pm
The University of Alberta has fired the director of the Sexual Assault Centre. View image in full screen
The University of Alberta has fired the director of the Sexual Assault Centre. Eric Beck, Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The University of Alberta has fired Samantha Pearson, the director of the Sexual Assault Centre after she signed an open letter penned by ousted Ontario MPP Sarah Jama that calls into question whether Israeli women were subjected to rape and sexual violence during a Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

Jama, an Independent MPP from Hamilton, Ont., was the letter’s first signatory. She was booted from the NDP caucus last month after making controversial comments in support of Palestinians.

Pearson signed the letter on behalf of the University of Alberta Sexual Assault Centre.

In a statement Saturday, the university’s president and vice-chancellor Bill Flanagan said: “I want to be clear that the former employee’s personal views and opinions do not in any way represent those of the University of Alberta.”

“The University of Alberta stands firmly and unequivocally against discrimination and hatred on the basis of religion, race, ethnicity, national origin, and other protected categories. We recognize the historical and ongoing harms of antisemitism and commit to doing all we can as a university to advance a world free of prejudice and discrimination,” Flanagan said.

Story continues below advertisement

The open letter states the accusations that Palestinians were guilty of sexual violence were “unverified.”

Premier Danielle Smith also released a statement on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter supporting the university’s decision. “I unequivocally agree with The University of Alberta’s decision to dismiss the director. All spaces including university campuses need to be safe for all. Anti-semitism of any kind must not be tolerated.”

The university has appointed a new interim director of the Sexual Assault Centre.

Click to play video: 'Canadian-Israeli peace activist Vivian Silver confirmed killed in Israel'
Canadian-Israeli peace activist Vivian Silver confirmed killed in Israel
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices