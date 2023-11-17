Winnipeg fire crews extinguish Jubilee Avenue housefire, issue safety reminder

See more sharing options

Everyone’s alright after a housefire on Jubilee Avenue in Winnipeg.

Just after noon on Friday, a Canada Post employee working in the area called 9-1-1 to report the blaze, authorities said.

When crews arrived, Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service (WFPS) said smoke was coming from a single-family home.

Firefighters went inside and subdued the fire, declaring it under control just after 12:30 p.m., WFPS said.

Crews said it looks like the flames were accidental, caused by “smoking materials” that weren’t properly discarded.

WFPS asked residents to keep in mind a few safety tips when trying to get rid of something that’s smoking:

Always put a cigarette out in a proper ashtray or deep metal container.

Butts should never be thrown from balconies, decks, car windows, or near anything like grass, leaves or brush.

Never use a plant pot as an ashtray. Potting soil is a mix of dirt and a number of combustible organic materials. For example, peat moss, shredded wood and minerals.