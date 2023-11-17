Regina taxes on the rise in proposed 2024 city budget

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Regina’s 2024 proposed budget comes with a lot of changes, including higher taxes for Regina residents.

The budget outlines a 2.20 per cent increase to the mill rate. Combined with a four per cent utility increase and another eight dollars a month in garbage and compost fees, families can expect to pay $19.42 more a month.

According to the city, the tax increase is lower than what it might have been.

“In December 2022, City Council received and filed but did not approve a 4.66 per cent mill rate increase for 2024,” the city said in a news release.

“Since then, City Council approved a one-time dedicated mill rate of 0.63 per cent to support the Eastern Pressure Solution, and in 2022, a 3.09 per cent reduction in property tax was introduced due to changes in funding for garbage collection, transitioning to a user-fee system through the utility.”

According to the city, those changes resulted in the adjusted mill rate increase of 2.2 per cent included in the proposed budget.

Currently, a property valued at $315,000 pays $193.67 in property tax per month, according to the city.

In December 2022, city council approved a four per cent increase to the 2024 water rate to maintain the utility and fund the renewal of the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant. Utility customers can expect to see the water rate change and new waste charge on their Water & Waste bills in 2024.

Residents will also be required to pay a yearly fee based on the size of their house garbage cart starting on Jan. 1. 2024.

A 240-litre cart will cost $193.45 per year, while a larger, 360-litre cart, will cost $284.70 per year.

The city said multiple projects will be delayed due to inflation and a re-evaluation of priorities.

The budget is not finalized and will be re-evaluated on Dec. 13 by city council. A mill rate increase could still happen.

More info to come.