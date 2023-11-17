CFL renames Most Outstanding Player award in honour of George Reed

Send this page to someone via email

George Reed is one of the greatest running backs in CFL history. And now, his memory will be honoured by the league for years to come.

The annual award for the year’s most prestigious player will now be known as the George Reed Most Outstanding Player.

The change was announced at the CFL Awards on Thursday night in Niagara Falls, where Reed’s daughter, Georgette, presented the trophy to Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly.

“My father not only would have been very proud, but very humbled and honoured to be remembered in this way,” Georgette Reed said.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrose introduced the award saying, “Recently, our family lost a beloved patriarch… His excellence set the bar during his 13-year playing career and his service to community and country span an amazing six decades.”

Reed had a 13-year career with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He retired in 1976 with over 16,000 rushing yards and 134 career touchdowns.

He was also part of the 1966 roster that won the Grey Cup that year.

Reed also won many awards in addition to his on-field fame. He was awarded the Order of Canada in 1978 and was inducted into both the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame and Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1979.

He was also inducted into the State of Washington Hall of Fame in 1983, Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1984 and the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Plaza of Honour in 1987.

Reed won the most outstanding player award once in 1965. He was the west nominee for the award three times in 1965, 1968, and 1969.