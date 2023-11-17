Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Asset freeze sought in proposed suit alleging Quebec billionaire paid minors for sex

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2023 2:12 pm
A lawyer representing dozens of women who say a Montreal billionaire paid them for sex while they were minors wants to freeze millions of dollars of the businessman's assets. Attorney Jeff Orenstein speaks with reporters Thursday, Aug. 8, 2013 outside a Montreal courtroom. View image in full screen
A lawyer representing dozens of women who say a Montreal billionaire paid them for sex while they were minors wants to freeze millions of dollars of the businessman's assets. Attorney Jeff Orenstein speaks with reporters Thursday, Aug. 8, 2013 outside a Montreal courtroom. Peter Ray/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A lawyer representing dozens of women who say a Montreal billionaire paid them for sex while they were minors wants to freeze millions of dollars of the businessman’s assets.

Jeff Orenstein, who is representing the women in a proposed class-action lawsuit, told a Quebec Superior Court judge he worries Robert Miller will hide the proceeds from the coming $5.2-billion sale of his company, Future Electronics.

Orenstein says he wants Miller and Future Electronics to deposit a total of $200 million with the court for safekeeping, and if that isn’t done for their assets — as well as the assets of a number of related companies and individuals — to be frozen.

Miller has denied the allegations, and his lawyer, Karim Renno, told the court there’s no evidence his client will try to hide his assets.

He says the court order Orenstein is seeking would target people who are not defendants in the proposed class action and is so broad it would prevent Miller from even buying a chocolate bar.

Story continues below advertisement

Orenstein says his firm has heard from 50 women who allege they were the victims of Miller’s sexual misconduct, including some who were as young as 11 at the time.

Click to play video: 'Protecting children from sexual exploitation online'
Protecting children from sexual exploitation online
Related News
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices