Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Robert Miller, accused of paying minors for sex, to sell Future Electronics for $5B

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2023 1:34 pm
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller, who faces a class-action lawsuit alleging he paid underage girls for sex, is selling his company Future Electronics Inc. for more than $5 billion to a Taiwanese semiconductor distributor. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
Montreal billionaire Robert Miller, who faces a class-action lawsuit alleging he paid underage girls for sex, is selling his company Future Electronics Inc. for more than $5 billion to a Taiwanese semiconductor distributor. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. HO/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Montreal billionaire Robert Miller, who faces a class-action lawsuit alleging he paid underage girls for sex, is selling his company Future Electronics Inc. for more than $5 billion to a Taiwanese semiconductor distributor.

WT Microelectronics Co. says it has signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the company’s shares for US$3.8 billion — more than $5 billion Canadian — in an all-cash deal expected to close in the first half of 2024.

Future Electronics, which Quebec’s business registry lists as wholly owned by Miller, is a global distributor of electronics components that employs 5,200 workers across 47 countries.

Click to play video: 'Charges against Winnipeg ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard in Toronto sex assault case reduced to 5'
Charges against Winnipeg ex-fashion mogul Peter Nygard in Toronto sex assault case reduced to 5

Co-founded by Miller in 1968, the Montreal-based corporation says it generated US$2.9 billion in revenue and US$184 million in profits in the first half of 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

A class-action lawsuit against Miller and Future Electronics saw around 30 women come forward this year alleging he gave them money and gifts in exchange for sex when they were underage.

Click to play video: 'Changes to sex offender registry unlikely to prevent crime: expert'
Changes to sex offender registry unlikely to prevent crime: expert

Miller has denied all accusations, which have not been proven in court. In February he stepped down as chairman and CEO of Future Electronics amid the allegations.

The encounters allegedly took place at downtown Montreal hotels and two residences in the wealthy Westmount neighbourhood between 1992 and 2012.

The class-action lawsuit, filed in February by the Consumer Law Group, has yet to be authorized by a judge.

 

Related News
Future ElectronicsRobert Millerelectronics componentsFuture Electronics saleRobert Miller Class ActionRobert Miller Future ElectronicsRobert Miller selling companyRobert Miller sex crime allegationsWT Microelectronics Co.
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices